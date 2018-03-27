Chiba: Corpse found in portable toilet at Narita garbage processing facility

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a corpse was found inside a portable toilet brought to a garbage processing facility in Narita City on Monday, reports TBS News (Mar. 26).

At just past 7:30 a.m., a worker tipped off police that the corpse was found inside the toilet during a garbage sorting process.

According to police, the body, believed to be that of an adult, was clothed in a jacket. Since the person likely died a significant amount of time ago, the gender is not known.

The toilet was brought among other garbage from Narita to the facility, where it was to be crushed on Monday morning, police said.

Police are now working identify the body and determine the cause of death.