Osaka: Sex parlor manager mugged in Nishi Ward

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the male manager of a fuzoku (commercial sex) parlor was mugged in Osaka City early Sunday, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Mar. 25).

At around 5:45 a.m., a male assailant came up from behind the manager, a resident of Hyogo Prefecture, on a road in Nishi Ward and shoved him to the ground while stealing a bag containing 700,000 yen in cash. The perpetrator then fled the scene.

The manager, who was walking toward the residence of a female acquaintance prior to the incident, suffered a slight injury to his left hand as he hit the ground, according to the Nishi Police Station.

Believed to be in his 30s, the assailant was dressed in a black coat, police said.

Police are now examining security camera footage in an attempt to identify the assailant. The case is being treated as robbery resulting in injury.