Osaka: Sex parlor manager mugged in Nishi Ward

March 26, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, News, Osaka

Share
Reddit
Share
+1
Share
The male manager of a sex parlor was mugged in Osaka City's Nishi Ward on Sunday
The male manager of a sex parlor was mugged in Osaka City’s Nishi Ward on Sunday (Mainichi Broadcasting System)

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the male manager of a fuzoku (commercial sex) parlor was mugged in Osaka City early Sunday, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Mar. 25).

At around 5:45 a.m., a male assailant came up from behind the manager, a resident of Hyogo Prefecture, on a road in Nishi Ward and shoved him to the ground while stealing a bag containing 700,000 yen in cash. The perpetrator then fled the scene.

The manager, who was walking toward the residence of a female acquaintance prior to the incident, suffered a slight injury to his left hand as he hit the ground, according to the Nishi Police Station.

Believed to be in his 30s, the assailant was dressed in a black coat, police said.

Police are now examining security camera footage in an attempt to identify the assailant. The case is being treated as robbery resulting in injury.

Facebook Comments
Share
Reddit
Share
+1
Share
Paradise Inn

Related Articles