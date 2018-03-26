Osaka: Bones found in garden of residence of missing man

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after human bones were found at the residence of a missing man in the town of Misaki on Sunday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Mar. 26).

At around 11:55 a.m., police were alerted to the residence, located in the Tannowa area, after a workman found several bones in the garden.

According to the Sennan Police Station, a man in his 80s who lives in the residence went missing in June of 2013. Nobody has occupied the residence since his wife died in September of last year.

Prior to the discovery, relatives of the couple hired a work crew to clean up the residence. The bones, one of which appears to be a skull, were found scattered in a planter that did not have any soil.

Police will use the results of a DNA analysis and an autopsy to confirm the identity of the body.