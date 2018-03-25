Saitama: Woman’s corpse found in Arakawa River

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found in the Arakawa River in Toda City on Saturday, reports TBS News (Mar. 25).

At just past 2:00 p.m., a 75-year-old man reported seeing the body floating in the river in the Shimosasame area. Officers arriving at the scene found the body floating face-down between a boat and a dock.

The body did not exhibit any external wounds. Believed to be in her 20s to 50s, the woman was wearing a blue sweater, jeans and athletic shoes, according to police.

Police are now working to identify the woman. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.