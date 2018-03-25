Chiba: police arrest man, 39, after body of wife found in vehicle

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man after the body of his wife was found inside his vehicle in Ichihara City last week, reports TBS News (Mar. 22).

On the afternoon of March 21, Daisuke Ogawa, a resident of Midori Ward, Chiba City crashed his vehicle into a pillar on a road at the Ichihara City Umizuri Park.

Officers working off a tip from a witness of the accident found the body of his wife, 35-year-old Ikue, inside the back seat during questioning of Ogawa.

Ogawa was subsequently accused of abandoning a corpse. “I put her body in the car and tried to make a run for it,” the suspect was quoted by the Ichihara Police Station.

According to the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 23), Ogawa also admitted to killing his wife by strangling her. He added that he ingested a large quantity of sleeping pills before getting behind the wheel.

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted on the body of Ikue on March 23. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.