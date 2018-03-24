Tokyo: Newborn boy of girl, 19, dies after birth in Shinjuku hotel

TOKYO (TR) – A juvenile division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday sent a 19-year-old girl to prosecutors after she gave birth to a boy, who later died, inside a room of hotel in Shinjuku Ward late last year, reports Sankei Sports (Mar. 23).

According to prosecutors, the girl, a resident of Ota City, Gunma Prefecture, gave birth to the boy inside a room of the business hotel, located in the Kabukicho red-light district, on the night of December 10.

When the girl failed to check out, a staff member visited the room and found her and the child on the floor of the shower at 12:35 p.m. on December 11. The child was confirmed dead at a hospital 40 minutes later.

An autopsy was conducted on the body. However, the cause of death was not determined, according to police.

The girl, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, became pregnant after running away from home in February of last year. “I thought the baby was dead when [he] didn’t cry,” the suspect was quoted by police. ” .”