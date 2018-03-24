Tokyo: Man, 43, admits to dozens of break-ins

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old man who has admitted to carrying out dozens of break-ins in the Kanto area, reports TBS News (Mar. 23).

On February 13, Hisatoshi Ando, of no known occupation, allegedly broke into a residence in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture and stole 40,000 yen in cash and jewelry items valued around 190,000 yen.

Ando has told police that he committed about 30 similar crimes. “I wanted money to play around,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Ando surfaced as a person of interest in the case in Chiba after he was arrested over the alleged theft of computer games from residences in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward.

Police identified Ando as a suspect after he presented his insurance card when selling the games to a used goods store.