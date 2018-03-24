Hyogo: Man, 30, fatally stabs father in Kobe

March 24, 2018

in Kobe
Hyogo police arrested a 30-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his father in Kobe last week (Twitter)

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police last week arrested a 30-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his father at their residence in Kobe’s Tarumi Ward, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Mar. 19).

At around 7:30 p.m. on March 16, a man alerted emergency services, saying he had just stabbed his father. Personnel arriving at the scene found 57-year-old Yoshiaki Washio collapsed near the kitchen.

Washio was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later. He had suffered numerous stab wounds to the abdomen.

Police subsequently arrested Yusuke Washio on suspicion of attempted murder. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations, saying he got into a dispute with his father and stabbed him.

The older brother of the suspect also lives in the residence. Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.

