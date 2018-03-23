Tokyo: Suicide suspected after 2 bodies found in vehicle in Okutama

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a vehicle in the town of Okutama, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 18).

At around 3:35 p.m. on March 17, a male cyclist alerted police after finding the car stopped on a forest road in the Hikawa area. “A car weather-stripped shut has people inside,” the witness told police.

According to the Ome Police Station, the body of the man was in the driver’s seat while that of the woman was beside him. With burned charcoal briquettes were also found in the back seat, it is believed that the persons took their lives intentionally by inhaling carbon monoxide gas.

Neither body exhibited signs of external wounds. The persons are believed to be in their 20s and 30s, police said.

Police are now working to confirm the identities of the bodies.