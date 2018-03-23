Tokyo: No injuries after man wields knife at Shinjuku Station

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 25-year-old man who was wielding a knife at JR Shinjuku Station on Wednesday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Mar. 21).

At around 3:40 p.m., railway police officers working off a tip apprehended the man at the East Exit on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

Police found the man, who was not named, to be in possession of a knife with a 12-centimeter long blade. No injuries were reported, police said.

The man admits to the allegations. “I had a lot of conflicts with my family,” he was quoted by police. “As well, I do not have a job, and I wanted to go to a prison.”