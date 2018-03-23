CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police last week arrested a 65-year-old woman for allegedly killing her disabled husband at their residence in Kashiwa City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Mar. 17).

On the morning of March 16, Sachiko Okuda allegedly used a string to strangle her husband, 76-year-old Susao, to death at their residence, located in the Masuo area.

Okuda, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations, according to the Kashiwa Police Station.

At around 9:40 a.m. that same day, the suspect told a neighbor that she had “become tired” from looking after her husband and killed him, according to police.

After the neighbor alerted police, officers found the body of Susao lying atop a bed. He was confirmed at the scene.

Okuda lived with her husband at the residence. Ever since he stroke left him disabled, Okuda served as his nurse.