Ex-Mizuho Bank employee nabbed for theft, tax evasion

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a former employee at Mizuho Bank for theft and tax evasion, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 16).

According to the indictment, Hisashi Hotta, a 50-year-old former vice director of a sales department, allegedly stole 29,000 in complimentary gift certificates earmarked for shareholders between May of 2016 and July of last year.

Hotta converted the certificates, valued at 170 million yen, into cash at ticket shops. He has also been accused violating the Income Tax Law for evading 121 million yen in taxes by concealing 270 million yen in income.

Hotta was dismissed by the company in November of last year.

Mizuho Bank extended an apology to its customers and shareholders. “We will do everything to prevent a reoccurrence by thoroughly educating employees,” the company said in a statement.