Hyogo: Public prosecutor used smartphone to film inside women’s bathroom

HYOGO (TR) – The Kobe District Public Prosecutor’s Office arrested a male prosecutor for allegedly sneaking into a restroom at a branch office in Himeji City to take illicit films, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 15).

In September, 2017 and this past February, Nobuyoshi Hiraki, 46, allegedly trespassed into a women’s bathroom of an annex of the Himeji branch of the Kobe District Public Prosecutor’s Office to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage.

During the incidents, Hiraki, who filmed inside a stall with a smartphone, was on duty, according to the office.

The office did not reveal whether Hiraki, who has been accused of trespassing and violating a public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations.

In September of 2007, Hiraki was appointed as a public prosecutor. At the time of the incidents, he was a prosecutor in charge of cases at the annex of the Himeji branch.

Hiraki is currently on leave. According to the office, he never experienced work-related problems in the past.