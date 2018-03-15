Ishikawa: Stabbing at city hall leaves 4 officials hurt

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old man after a stabbing incident at the city hall of Kanazawa City on Wednesday left four officials injured, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 15).

At just past 3:00 p.m., police found Junichi Takahata, a resident of Kanazawa, to be in possession of a knife with a blade exceeding 10 centimeters on the seventh floor of the hall.

Just before, Takahata had apparently stabbed the male and female employees — three men and one woman aged in their 50s and 60s — in the back and side on the third and fifth floors.

All four victims were conscious as they were transported to a hospital. None of them suffered injuries considered life-threatening, police said.

Takahata, who has been accuse of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, has told police he does not wish to comment.

Police expect to add charges to attempted murder to the suspect.