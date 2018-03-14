Saitama: Man, 46, and school girl found hanged in love hotel

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a double suicide after the bodies of a man, 46, and a missing high school girl were found hanged in a love hotel in Koshigaya City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 12).

At around 5:50 p.m., an employee of the hotel found the man, a resident of Azumino City, and girl, who lives in the prefecture, hanging from the ceiling with mountaineering rope.

According to the Koshigaya Police Station, the bodies did not exhibit any external wounds, and their clothes were not disturbed. A note found in the room has led police to believe that the pair intentionally took their lives.

The girl, whose parent had filed a missing persons report on her with police, and the man checked into the room at 5:00 p.m. the day before. The employee entered the room, which was locked, after the pair failed to check out at the appointed time, police said.

Police are now investigating how the two persons got to know one another.