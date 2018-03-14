Kyoto: Man wanted over ¥3 million theft from venerable handicrafts store

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police are searching for a man who stole more than 3 million yen in items made of silver from a venerable handicrafts store in Kyoto City, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 14).

In security camera footage released by police, the suspect is seen perusing showcases inside store Seikado, located in Nakagyo Ward, at around around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday before swiping multiple silver pieces. In the clip, he places the items, valued at around 3.08 million yen, in a bag when staff members are not present.

Believed to be in his 50s or 60s, the man is shown wearing a black hat and pants and a brown coat. Another man seen in the store with the perpetrator prior to the incident is believed to have served as a look-out.

Founded in 1883, Seikado specializes metal handicrafts. A staff member noticed the items were missing when closing the shop that day.