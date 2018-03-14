Aichi: Priest nabbed for installing spy cam in bathroom of yakiniku restaurant

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a 41-year-old priest for allegedly sneaking into a restroom in a restaurant in Toyoahashi City to take illicit films with a hidden camera, reports Nikkan Sports (Mar. 14).

At around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Kazuhiro Ogasa allegedly trespassed into a women’s bathroom of a yakiniku (grilled beef) restaurant for the purpose of taking tosatsu, or voyeur, footage.

The matter emerged after a staff member found the camera taped beneath a water tank of a Japanese-style women’s toilet and alerted police.

Ogasa, who has been accused of trespassing and violating a public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Toyohashi Police Station.