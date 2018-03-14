Aichi: Man clings to roof of vehicle after driver flees scene of accident

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 60-year-old male driver of vehicle who fled the scene of an accident in Okazaki City with a man clinging to the car’s roof, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 13).

In security camera footage, white sedan driven by Masao Honma can be seen carrying the man, 46, through a residential area in the Tosakicho area at high speeds on Sunday night.

The incident took place after a minor accident in a parking lot. When Honma fled the scene in his vehicle, the man, who witnessed the accident, jumped on the roof.

Honma, who has been accused of attempted murder for attempting to shake the man from the roof, partially denies the allegations. “I didn’t have the sense that I wanted to kill [him],” the suspect was quoted by police.

The man managed to jump off the vehicle after about six minutes. He was not hurt in the incident.