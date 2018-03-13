Tokyo: More fetuses found in formaldehyde under floor of Bunkyo residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have revealed that more fetuses have been found under a residence once occupied by obstetricians in Bunkyo Ward, bringing the total discovered to seven, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 12).

On Sunday, the owner of the property tipped off police about the discovery of several fetuses in bottles of formaldehyde beneath the bathroom floor of the residence, located in the Hakusan area.

Police have since confirmed that six bottles containing seven fetuses have been found under the floor. The fetuses, whose umbilical cords were attached, likely wound up in the containers after abortions or still births. Some of the bodies measure about 30 centimeters in length.

The house is about 80 years old. After being rented for 20 years, it has been vacant house since 2015. The fetuses were found by an exterminator hired by the new owner of the residence, a woman in her 30s, to spray for termites on March 8.

The grandfather and great-grandmother of a former resident were both obstetricians, police said. The grandfather died 31 years ago, while the great-grandmother passed away 26 years before that.

Police are now seeking to speak with relatives of both persons regarding the discovery. Police have not launched a criminal investigation into the matter.