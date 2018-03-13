Mie: Parents of hit-and-run victim seek help of public in locating perpetrator 6 years later

MIE (TR) – On the sixth anniversary of the discovery of the body of a 33-year-old man in a forest in Matsusaka City, his relatives sought the help of the public in locating the perpetrator behind his death, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 11).

On the night of November 20, 2011, Atsushi Ichinose, a construction worker from Kobe, is believed to have been hit and killed by a vehicle as he walked from his place of work back to his dormitory near Ise-Nakagawa Station.

According to the Matsusaka Police Station, his body was then carried a distance of 20 kilometers to the forest, located in the Iinancho Kayumi area, and dumped. On March 11 of the following year, his body was found.

On Sunday, Ichinose’s mother, brother and members of law enforcement passed out 700 leaflets with information about the case to commuters at JR Matsusaka Station. “I would like to know the circumstances surrounding my son being taken to the mountain and [his body] dumped,” said his mother, 69-year-old Yoko, who was holding a portrait of Atsushi.

The case is being treated as hit-and-run resulting in death. Thus far, police have received 47 tips, but none of them have led to a resolution of the case.

Persons with information related to the case are advised to call the Matsusaka Police Station at 0598-53-0110.