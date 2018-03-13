Kyoto: Man, 85, found collapsed and bleeding at residence later dies

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after an elderly man who was found collapsed at her residence in Kyotanabe City on Monday later died, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Mar. 13).

At around 8:05 p.m., Shigeaki Otsuka, 85, was found collapsed and bleeding from the head in the living room of the residence, located in the Miyamakinogami area, by a family member returning home.

Otsuka was later confirmed dead at a hospital. According to a local fire department, he had suffered an injury to the head.

The man lived with his son and his wife at the residence. At the time of the discovery the front and back doors were locked, and the interior of the residence showed no signs of having been ransacked, according to the Tanabe Police Station.

Police will use the results of an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as the result of foul play.

The residence is located about from JR Doshishamae Station.