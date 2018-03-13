Fukuoka: Cops corral 24 bosozoku members for reckless riding

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have have sent 24 persons belonging to a bosozoku biker gang to prosecutors for allegedly riding dangerously in Itoshima City last year, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 12).

A total of 22 youths, including an 18-year-old male restaurant employee from Fukuoka City’s Higashi Ward, and two other persons allegedly rode 15 motorcycles in a slow and meandering manner such that they crossed into the opposite lane of traffic on a prefectural road over a roughly 2.8-kilometer-long stretch at around 10:00 p.m. on April 19.

All of the suspects, who have been accused of violating the Road Traffic Act, admit to the allegations.

According to police, the group assembled members of the group for rides via the smartphone application Line.