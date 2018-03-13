Fukui cops arrest man, 49, over killing of woman at residence

FUKUI (TR) – Fukui Prefectural Police have arrested a 49-year-old man over the killing of an elderly woman at a residence in Fukui City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 13).

At around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Manabu Nonaka, the manager of a restaurant, tipped off police about the incident. Officers arriving at the residence found the woman with at least one stab wound. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to the Fukui-Minami Police Station, Nonaka, who was later accused of murder, is believed to live at the residence.

In addition to seeking a motive for the crime, police are working to confirm the identity of the woman.