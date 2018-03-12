Tokyo: Yakuza nabbed over extortion involving AV actress

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including two organized crime members, over the alleged extortion of the 30-year-old president of a talent agency last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 10).

On June 6, Shigeru Matsushima, a member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, fellow gang member Tetsuhiro Kono, both aged 39, and one other person allegedly extorted 1 million yen in cash and a high-end wristwatch valued at 2.5 million yen from the president inside a coffee shop in Shibuya Ward.

All three suspects have declined to comment on the allegations, according to the Shibuya Police Station.

Prior to the incident, the president had referred a female adult video (AV) star to a fuzoku commercial sex parlor. The suspects then demanded compensation of 1.5 million yen, which is the amount the actress was worth per film. “With fuzoku work, she will not be able to appear in the AV industry,” one of the suspects reportedly threatened.

Matsushima is also a former AV director who worked under the name Matsushima Cross. He is also believed to have been an upper-lever member of bosozoku biker gang Kanto Rengo.

In January, police also arrested Matsushima over the alleged extortion of a male AV star in 2016.