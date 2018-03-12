Tokyo: Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint in Sugamo

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who wielded a knife in the robbery of a taxi driver in Toshima Ward early Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 11).

At just past 1:00 a.m., the perpetrator pulled the knife up to the neck of the driver, 70, inside the cab near JR Sugamo Station and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene after snatching a bag containing about 7,000 yen in cash.

According to police, the perpetrator boarded the taxi in the Dogenzaka area of Shibuya Ward about 30 minutes before the incident. The suspect also failed to pay the 5,000-yen fare.

Believed to be between 20 and 25, the suspect stands up to 175 centimeters tall. He was wearing a cap and carrying a backpack at the time of the incident. Police are analyzing dashboard camera footage in seeking his whereabouts.