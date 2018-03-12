Miyagi cops: Man killed girlfriend by running her down with car

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police last week arrested the boyfriend of a woman whose corpse was found dumped on vacant land in Iwanuma City last year, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 8).

Between 7:00 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. on September 30, Seiji Nakagawa, a 56-year-old contract employee for a bus company living in Shiogama City, allegedly killed Mizue Takamatsu, a 54-year-old resident of Sendai, by running her over with his vehicle at the vacant lot.

Nakagawa, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on March 8, denies the allegations. “The two of us went to the location, but I do not recall [a murder],” the suspect was quoted by police.

On October 8, the body of Takamatsu was found on the land in some weeds. The woman had suffered bone fractures to a foot and her lower back. Two days later, Nakagawa arrived at the Shiogama Police Station to say that he wanted to talk about the body found in the field.

During voluntary questioning, Nakagawa denied participating in the dumping of her body. However, he said that he had met Takamatsu several times. He also revealed that he became acquainted with her on a deai-kai matchmaking site around August of last year. Considered a witness, the man is believed to be the last person to see Takamatsu alive, police said.

Takamatsu lived with her parents and oldest son. On September 30, she departed their residence on foot, saying that she was going out. She was not heard from again.