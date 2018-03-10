Okinawa: Carpenter strangles wife to death with electrical cord

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly strangling his wife to death in the village of Nakagusuku, reports TBS News (Mar. 10).

Between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Friday night, carpenter Ryuichi Higa allegedly used an electrical cord to strangle his wife, 63-year-old Mitsuko, to death.

Emergency services personnel confirmed Mitsuko dead at the scene. After questioning Higa on a voluntary basis, Police arrested him on suspicion of murder. He admits to the allegations.

About 15 minutes after the incident, the couple’s son, 34, returned home and found his mother lying face-up in the living room with the cord around her neck. He then alerted emergency personnel.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.