Tokyo police seek help of public in locating man who swindled elderly woman out of ¥1 million

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who participated in the swindling of 1 million yen from an elderly woman earlier this year, reports TBS News (Mar. 8).

In January, the woman, a 82-year-old resident of Setagaya Ward, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be a police officer named “Akio” who falsely claimed that her bank book was being abused by a third party.

Yuichi Takagi, 37, then used three bank cards collected from the woman to withdraw 1.15 million yen in cash from her account at a convenience store ATM.

An image released by police shows the suspect, who has medium-length hair, wearing a collared shirt and with a small amount of facial hair. Standing 173 centimeters tall, he is believed to have used similar means to swindle several persons in Setagaya and Shibuya wards.

Persons with information related to the case are urged to call the Setagaya Police Station at 03-3418-0110.