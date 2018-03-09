Tokyo: Nepalese national accused of molesting woman in Suginami

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Nepalese national over the alleged molestation of a woman in Suginami Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 8).

In the early morning of November 25, Anuj Devkota, 26, allegedly grabbed both breasts of the woman, aged in her 30s, from behind as she commuted home on a road in the Narita-Higashi area. He then pushed her up against a fence and attempted to kiss her.

According to police, the woman suffered injuries to her chest and chin in the incident.

Devkota denies the allegations, telling police that he only called out to the woman.

Prior to the incident, the suspect asked the woman in front of a convenience store whether she had dropped something. After she responded in the negative, he followed her. He committed the act in front of her residence. When she resisted his advances, he fled the scene.

Devkota emerged as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken at the convenience store.