Tokyo: Korean women accused of running illegal ‘snack’ bar on Hachijo Island

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two female Korean nationals for allegedly operating a hostess club on Hachijo Island without a license, reports TBS News (Mar. 8).

In February, the two suspects, manager Jeong Kyeong-sun (46) and employee Ko Chun-hwa (42), allegedly provided entertainment at the “snack” club, including having hostesses sit next to customers, without a license under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

Over the past four years, the club accumulated 53 million yen in sales.

“At first, we were careful to not provide entertainment after being warned by police, but gradually that changed,” Ko said in admitting to the allegations.

On Wednesday, police took the two suspects by helicopter from the island to a heliport in Koto Ward.

Within the jurisdiction of Tokyo, the island is located about 300 kilometers south of the capital. In 2009, it had a population of 8,363.