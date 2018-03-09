Tokyo cops arrest man, 20, over fatal abuse of 2-month-old daughter

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old man over the alleged fatal abuse of his two-month-old daughter at their residence in Adachi Ward last month, reports Nikkan Sports (Mar. 8).

On around February 22, carpenter Koki Kobayashi is alleged to have repeatedly beaten the head of his daughter Noa in the residence, located in the Iko area. Three days later, the suspect’s wife, 27, alerted emergency services after the girl refused to drink milk and was seen with bubbles coming from her mouth. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

According to police, the cause of death is under investigation. Personnel at the hospital found bruises on the face of Noa, leading police to suspect that the child suffered from regular abuse.

Kobayashi, who has been accused of ill-treatment, admits to the allegations, telling police he did it himself. “[She] was crying when I tried to sleep, and I could not suppress my emotions,” the suspect was quoted. He also admitted to causing the bruises found on her forehead.

The suspect and his wife also have a 5-year-old son. A 58-year-old female relative of the couple expressed regret over the development, saying that at the time of the birth of Noa the couple showed pride in their daughter.