Son of ex-DP lawmaker Katsuya Ogawa re-arrested over molestation of school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Following the arrest of the son of former Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Katsuya Ogawa, 54, over the alleged molestation of a school girl in Saitama Prefecture last year, police have re-arrested the suspect in a separate case, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 7).

On around 6:00 p.m. on October 12, Yosuke Ogawa, a 22-year-old student at Nihon University, allegedly attempted to molest a female middle school student on a road near the House of Counillors dormitory in the capital’s Chiyoda Ward by dragging her down while covering her mouth. He then beat her in the head.

Ogawa, who has been accused of indecent assault resulting in injury, partially denies the allegations. “I had the intention of molesting [her], but I did not mean to injure [her],” the suspect was quoted by the Kojimachi Police Station.

Saitama Prefectural Police first arrested Ogawa for allegedly grabbing a female elementary school student and causing her to fall on a street in Tokorozawa City, Saitama on October 20.

On November 2, the day of his son’s first arrest, Katsuya Ogawa, who at the time was the DP’s secretary-general in the House of Councillors, submitted his resignation from the party.

“I want to apologize to the girl and her family,” the lawmaker said at a press conference at the time. He added that he would still like to uphold his obligations as lawmaker to his electoral district.