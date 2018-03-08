Shibuya Ward assemblyman plunges to death from building in apparent suicide

March 8, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, News, Politics, Shibuya, Tokyo

Share
Reddit
Share
+1
Share
Kazuaki Ashizawa
Kazuaki Ashizawa

TOKYO (TR) – An assemblyman for Shibuya Ward plunged to his death from a building in Shinjuku Ward over the weekend in what is believed to have been a suicide, investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police revealed on Wednesday, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 7).

At around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, a passerby on a road reported to emergency services that “a man was collapsed” on a road in Nishi Shinjuku. Personnel arriving at the scene confirmed the man dead.

According to police, the man was later identified as Shibuya Ward assemblyman Kazuaki Ashizawa. The 52-year-old suffered severe injuries over his entire body. He is believed to have leaped to his death from a nearby apartment building in intentionally taking his life.

According to the secretariat of the assembly, Ashizawa was serving his sixth term. He cited poor health as his reason for his missing an assembly meeting on Friday.

Facebook Comments
Share
Reddit
Share
+1
Share
Tokyo Style

Related Articles