Kanagawa: Cops raid illegal slot parlor in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested the female proprietor of a pachinko parlor operating illegally in Yokohama‘s Naka Ward, reports TBS News (Mar. 7).

Police raided parlor Rambo, located on the third floor of a multi-tenant building in the Otamachi area, and arrested proprietor Ikumi Niibe, 56, for providing customers with gambling on 55 pachi suro (pachinko slot) machines deemed in violation of the law. Six male customers, aged in their 30s and 40s, inside the premises were also charged.

Niibe admits to the allegations, according to police.

The parlor, which was only closed between 4:00 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day, accumulated about 36 million yen in revenue since November of last year, police said.