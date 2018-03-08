Kanagawa: Accused thief found with 64 smartphones in residence

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man who is suspected in the theft of dozens of smartphones from in Hiratsuka City, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 7).

On February 22, Katsuaki Kimura posed as a customer in entering department store LaLaport Shonan Hiratsuka and stealing two smartphones, including an iPhone.

According to police, the phones, valued at around 126,900 yen, were on display as demonstration models. After an examination of security camera footage, police searched the residence of Kimura and found 64 smartphones.

“This year, I carried out 20 incidents, last year around 50,” the suspect was quoted by the Hiratsuka Police Station in admitting to the allegations.