AV actress Yuri Asada enlists at Tokyo ‘delivery health’ parlor

TOKYO (TR) – Popular adult video (AV) actress Yuri Asada has enlisted her services at a Tokyo-based “delivery health” chain, the service revealed in a tweet on Wednesday.

According to the tweet, Asada, 21, will be available at Club Tora no Ana from Thursday.

The 21-year-old native of Niigata Prefecture made her AV debut for label Soft On Demand Create in 2015. In December of last year, she became a member of the idol group SEXY-J.

Prior to entering the AV business, Asada appeared on television and worked at the maid cafe Eternal in Tokyo’s Akihabara area. Given her past, she has made a name for herself in such genres as lolicon, whose titles feature young girls being pursued by much older men.

Asada is not the first actress from the industry to enlist with Tora no Ana, which claims to offer “high quality and erotic” services. Maria Ozawa and Rola Takizawa were on the club’s roster in the past, while Aika is currently listed.

Asada falls under the Gold Tiger designation, which requires an outlay of 27,000 yen for the first 60 minutes.