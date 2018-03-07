Tokyo: Pair nabbed over mugging of man in Nakano

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the mugging of a third man in Nakano Ward last year, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 6).

On October 28, Yo Imaizumi, 26, and Toshimitsu Tsukada, 32, allegedly worked together in pulling down the victim from behind on a road and robbing him of his briefcase, valued at around 8,000 yen.

The bag, which contained a book and an umbrella but no cash, was later found dumped at a nearby residence, police said.

Imaizumi, who has been accused of robbery, denies the allegations, telling police he does “not recall” the matter. Police did not reveal whether Tsukada admits to the allegations.

Last month, police arrested Tsukada as a part of an investigation. During an examination of his mobile phone, the participation of Imaizumi emerged. “He didn’t see our faces so it is fine,” one of the suspects reportedly wrote to the other in an exchange on the smartphone application Line.

According to police, the suspects emerged as persons of interest after an analysis of security camera footage taken near the crime scene.