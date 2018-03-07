Tokyo: Man, 41, accused of threatening Diet member Mio Sugita online

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly threatening a politician online last month, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 7).

On February 3, Daisuke Nakamura allegedly threatened Mio Sugita, a 50-year-old Diet member, on Twitter, asking that she halt political activities. “Your daughter may be harmed as a means of retaliation,” he allegedly wrote.

“I wanted to get attention,” the suspect was quoted by the Akasaka Police Station.

After seeing the message, Sugita, who is a member of the Liberal Democratic Party, consulted with police.

Last year, Sugita was victorious in the 48th general election of the House of Representatives in the Chugoku block. The politician is known for denying the existence of so-called “comfort women,” who were forced into sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II. In the book “Women Fight the History War,” she suggests bombing memorials to comfort women erected in the U.S.