Mie: Skeletal remains of man found in forest

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of skeletal remains of a man in a forest in Matsusaka City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 5).

At around 10:30 a.m., a male hunter alerted police after discovering the remains in a forested area of the town of Iitakacho.

According to the Matsusaka Police Station, the pelvis and one femur of the body suffered fractures. The person is believed to have died between two and four years ago.

Believed to be in his 30s to 50s, the man stood up to 170 centimeters tall. The body was attired in a blue jacket, gray pants and black athletic shoes, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the body. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or foul play.