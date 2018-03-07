KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a 61-year-old man was found dead at a residence in Yamato City on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Mar. 6).

At around 11:50 a.m., a delivery person found Yoshinori Terasaki collapsed and bleeding from his head in the garage of the residence, located in the Chuo area. Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed Terasaki dead at the scene.

According to police, a 66-year-old woman lives alone in the residence. She is believed to be an acquaintance of Terasaki, who lives in Yokohama’s Seya Ward.

Police are now seeking to determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or foul play.