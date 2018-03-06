Saitama: Tokyo man accused of abducting school girl he met online

TOKYO (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly keeping a school girl he met online at his residence in Tokyo’s Kiyose City for nearly one week, reports TBS News (Mar. 6).

On February 26, Yuichi Yamada allegedly lured out the girl, a middle school student, from her residence in Saitama Prefecture while knowing she was a minor. On Monday, police took the girl into protective custody after finding her near the residence of the suspect.

The girl was unharmed, according to the Kawagoe Police Station.

“Because I had romantic sentiments, I brought her to my house,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect invited the girl to his residence after meeting her on a social-networking service. On February 25, the girl told members of her family that she was leaving and would be back in a few days. Three days later, her mother consulted with police.