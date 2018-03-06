Hyogo: Man, 64, arrested for leaving corpse of older brother in residence

March 6, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, News

in Akashi City
HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly leaving the corpse of his older brother in their residence in Akashi City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Mar. 5).

Ar around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, a male relative living nearby visited the residence and found the body of Hiroshi Igawa, 68, in the first-floor living room.

Police arriving at the scene subsequently arrested Hiroshi’s brother Tomio, of no known occupation, on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. “I did not know what to do, so I left him as is,” the suspect told the Akashi Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the suspect and his brother are the only occupants of the residence. Hiroshi is believed to have died at the end of February. The body did not exhibit any external wounds.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding Hiroshi’s death.

