Aichi: Man, 40, accused of cracking skull of infant son during assault

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man over the alleged assault of his infant son that left him with serious injuries, a case that follows the mysterious death of another son three years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 6).

In late December, 2016, Taro Nakamura, of no known occupation, allegedly beat the head of the infant, aged one month at the time, resulting in a cracked skull and cerebral contusion. Though the boy’s life is not in danger, there is a possibility that the injuries may lead to brain damage, according to the Chita Police Station.

Nakamura, who has been accused of assault, admits to the allegations. “He wouldn’t stop crying, and the stress built up,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect lives with his wife, aged in her 40s, their eldest son, 6, and their third son, who was injured in the assault.

The matter came to light after his wife of the suspect took their third son to a hospital after he began suffering from convulsions in January of last year. That same month, the hospital contacted a child consultation center about suspected child abuse. The center then lodged a report with police.

Cause of death of second son not known

In November, 2015, the couple’s second son died at the age of two months. The results of an autopsy did not reveal the cause of death. Police are now investigating the circumstances of the child’s death.

After Nakamura underwent voluntary questioning in the case, his whereabouts became unknown. In June of last year, Hyogo Prefectural Police arrested Nakamura and sent him to prosecutors on suspicion of theft.