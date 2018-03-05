TOKYO (TR) – A 48-year-old man in custody over the slashing of a convenience store employee in January has been re-arrested in a separate robbery, police said on Monday, reports TBS News (Mar. 5).

In December, Takashi Morita allegedly thrust a knife in front of a woman returning home in the Takinogawa area of Kita Ward. “Hand over your purse,” he threatened while pinning her arms back.

The suspect fled the scene with the purse, which contained about 10,000 yen in cash and her smartphone. The woman suffered a minor injury to her hand, according to police.

Morita, who has been accused of robbery, denies the allegations. “I don’t recall [the matter] at all,” the suspect was quoted by police.

In January, police arrested Morita and sent him to prosecutors for allegedly using a knife to slash the manager of an outlet of Lawson Store 100 in the head. The incident took place after the suspect attempted to walk out of the store with two onigiri rice balls. The manager suffered serious injuries that require two months to heal.

Morita became a person of interest for police in the robbery incident after an examination of security camera footage taken near the crime scene.