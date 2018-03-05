Tokyo: Company president, 45, arrested for running unlicensed hostess club in Nishi Azabu

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 45-year-old female company president for allegedly operating a high-end hostess club in Minato Ward without a license, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 5).

On Friday, police accused Takako Takahashi, whose company operates Bolero ISM, located in the Nishi Azabu area, of employing two hostesses, aged in their 20s and 30s, to provide entertainment to male customers without a license under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

“Since politicians and business people came, I thought I could avoid calling it a hostess club,” the suspect told the Azabu Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Takahashi is the president of Super Woman. In operating Bolero ISM, the company promoted it as a bar. “Because this is not a commercial sex establishment, no entertainment is provided,” reads a statement on the club’s web site.

Since opening in 2012, Bolero ISM, which operates under a members-only policy, was warned several times about its business operations by law enforcement. In order to evade a bust, the club implemented a system whereby customers used a card with an integrated circuit chip to gain entry.

Bolero ISM has about 100 female employees registered on its books. The club accumulated nearly 200 million yen in sales over the past year, police said.