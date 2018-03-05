Oita: Civic sewage employee caught with women’s dirty laundry

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police last month arrested a 37-year-old civic employee for Oita City on suspicion of trespassing for the purpose of stealing women’s underwear, reports Jiji Press (Feb. 22)

At around 11:50 p.m. on February 21, Koji Endo, who works in the sewage construction division, allegedly trespassed into an annex of the building where he works. Endo was found in possession of a bag containing several pairs of women’s underwear that he is believed to have stolen from a locker room on the second floor.

“I trespassed to steal women’s underwear,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations, according to the Oita Chuo Police Station.

Prior to his apprehension, a security guard arrived at the locker room after an alarm was tripped. After being seen by the guard, Endo fled the scene. However, a police officer later discovered the suspect hiding behind a planter on the premises of a neighboring building.

“I apologize sincerely for such misconduct,” said the head of the sewage division at a press conference.