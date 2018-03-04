Osaka cops bust internet casino in Naniwa

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted an internet casino in Naniwa Ward that masqueraded as a regular shop, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Mar. 2).

Police arrested Hiromi Nishihira, the 47-year-old manager of Azul, and two other employees for allegedly providing slot and baccarat games on computers connected to the internet in February.

Police seized 13 computers from inside the premises. Four male and female customers were also taken into custody.

According to police, the 24-hour operation attempted to evade a bust with a security camera system installed outside and an exterior signboard that read “Imported Goods”

The parlor accumulated 250 million yen in earnings since the fall of 2016, police said.