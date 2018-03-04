Kanagawa: Decayed baby’s corpse found in suitcase in Kawasaki apartment

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Saturday arrested a 36-year-old after the body of an baby was found in an apartment in Kawasaki City, reports TBS News (Mar. 3).

At around 4:00 p.m., a male employee of a water service company alerted police about the discovery of “what appear to be the legs of a baby” inside a suitcase in the apartment, located in the Shimosakunobe area of Takatsu Ward.

After confirming that the body is that of a newborn girl, police arrested Aya Tanaka, the resident of the apartment, on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.

Due to the stage of decay of the body, police were unable to estimate the time of death. However, the woman said that she gave birth to the child last October.

When the employee alerted police, he said that he opened the suitcase due to a strong smell emanating from it.