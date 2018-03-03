Saitama: Newborn with umbilical cord found in Arakawa River

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the body of a newborn boy was found in a canal in Toda City on Saturday, reports Sankei Sports (Mar. 3).

At around 1 p.m., a man, 69, operating a motorboat tipped off police about “a baby floating” in the river in the Toda area.

Police arriving at the river found the boy, whose umbilical cord was still attached, floating about 10 meters from shore. He was confirmed dead at the scene. The body did not exhibit any external wounds.

The cause of death of the newborn is under investigation, police said. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.