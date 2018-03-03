Kanagawa cops raid Inagawa-kai office in Yokohama over fraud

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Friday raided an office of an organized crime group in Yokohama’s Tsurumi Ward on suspicion of fraud, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Mar. 3).

At around 11:00 a.m., about 20 officers entered an office of the the Inagawa-kai located near Keikyu Tsurumi Station in search of evidence connected to the swindling of a total of 5 million yen from an elderly woman in Morioka City, Iwate Prefecture by Katsu Tomoe, a 33-year-old member of the gang, in March of last year.

In carrying out the use, Tomoe allegedly conspired with other persons to pose as the woman’s son on the telephone to obtain cash and a bank card, which were used to withdraw additional money. Police arrested Tomoe on suspicion of fraud and theft last month.

Police believe Tomoe and his associates posed as bank officials and government employees in swindling dozens of other persons in similar crimes in which the total damage reached about 20 million yen.